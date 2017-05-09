Mumbai Crime: CBI arrests central excise officer in Rs 1.25 crore bribery case

The CBI has arrested an assistant commissioner (central excise), Mumbai, and a citizen for allegedly taking a bribe of R1.25 crore to settle an Enforcement Directorate (ED) case against the complainant.

The case is related to an assurance given by Assistant Commissioner Ashok Nayak to favourably decide the ED case against the complainant, CBI sources said.

The complainant alleged that in 2016, he received a notice from the ED’s office, CBI spokesperson RK Gaur said. In April, a person approached him, allegedly asking him to meet the assistant commissioner at his office in World Trade Centre, Cuffe Parade, he said.

Nayak allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 15 crore at the meeting to sort out the matter pending with the ED.

The CBI has alleged that the complainant was told to arrange 25-30 per cent of the bribe within a day or two as the first instalment, failing which he would be arrested.

"The CBI laid a trap and the assistant commissioner was caught while accepting a bribe of R1.25 crore. During investigation, the accused informed the CBI that he was to deliver this bribe amount to a private person," he said.

Gaur said Rs 1.25 crore was handed over to this person, who was then caught. "Searches were conducted at the residence of the public servant which revealed incriminating documents," he said.



Rs 1.25cr The bribe amount demanded

25% Amount the complainant was told to arrange within 2 days of the demand