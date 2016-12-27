Mumbai crime: Chembur man kills wife over affair, commits suicide



A 40-year-old man murdered his wife and later killed himself in suburban Chembur yesterday, police said.

Ghulam Mohammad and his wife Nasimbano Sheikh were living in a chawl in Chembur for the last six months, police said.

The couple’s daughter heard Ghulam screaming inside his room yesterday morning. When she entered the room after forcing the door open with the help of neighbours, she found her mother dead and Ghulam lying in a pool of blood.

He was declared brought dead at hospital.

Stabbed to death

Prima facie it appeared that Ghulam stabbed Nasimbano and then stabbed himself, police said. He suspected that his wife was having an extramarital affair, as per the preliminary probe.