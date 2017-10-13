Mumbai Crime Branch officials have arrested gangster DK Rao for allegedly trying to extort Rs 50 lakh from a real estate consultant. A probe revealed that to terrorise the consultant, Rao facilitated phone calls to him from his mentor, underworld don Chhota Rajan. Just two days before his arrest, Rajan allegedly tried to threaten the complainant, the consultant. However, the police so far has not made Rajan an accused in the case.



The 41-year-old complainant and his mother run a consultancy firm in which they get clearance for builders and societies by following up matters with SRA offices. After conducting a preliminary inquiry, police registered a case under relevant sections for extortion, and death threats under Indian Penal Code and the Criminal Amendment Act.

"On Wednesday night the Crime Branch's Intelligence Unit arrested Rao from his Dharavi residence. A court remanded him in police custody till October 18," said DCP (detection) Dilip Sawant. Police also said that more arrests are likely in the case in future. Advocate Randhir Kale, who is representing Rao said, "He has no role in this crime and is wrongly implicated in the matter."

