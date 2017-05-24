Mumbai Crime: Chhota Shakeel gang shooter held in murder case

Chhota Shakeel gang member Bilal Umar Khan, who allegedly kidnapped and murdered the son of a businessman from Belgaum in 2015; picked up from Kurla



Accused Bilal Khan

In a joint effort, Mumbai crime branch officials along with Karnataka police arrested a Chhota Shakeel's gang member in connection with the 2015 kidnapping and murder of a 26-year-old, son of an influential Belgaum businessman.

Bilal Umar Khan alias Dudhwala (54), a Mumbra resident and a Chhota Shakeel gang shooter who was also a close aide of gangster Rashid Malbari, was arrested from the Kasaiwada area of Kurla on Tuesday.

Karnataka connection

Khan's name cropped up when three other accused - Navid Kazi, Sarfaraz Jamadar and Nazir Mudaf - who were arrested by the Belgaum police last fortnight were being interrogated in an unrelated extortion case.

"During investigation, it surfaced that on February 18, 2015, the three, along with Khan and Malbari kidnapped businessman Suresh Redekar's son, Rohan," an officer said. Turns out, that Kazi, a former SIMI activist, met Malbari when he was lodged in the Karnataka jail. After their release, they planned kidnapping Suresh for ransom, and Mudaf, a former district head of a political a party, helped them with crucial information on Suresh.

However, after they failed to kidnap Suresh, they instead abducted his son and fearing retribution from the botched plan, killed Rohan. Meanwhile, Suresh's missing persons complaint with the Malamaruti police station remained undetected for over two years.

Murder comes to light

It was only after the case came to light two weeks ago that the Belgaum police visited the spot on national Highway number 4 where Rohan was murdered, and his body was dumped. There, they reportedly recovered a human skeleton along with a piece of cloth, speculated to be Rohan's trousers from the night of kidnapping.

"Khan has been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and 25 of Arms Act. Khan has been taken to Karnataka on a transit remand," said senior inspector Ajay Sawant of unit 5 crime branch.