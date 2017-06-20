Mumbai Crime: Clean-up marshals steal Rs 11,000 from spitter

They caught him spitting on Ghatkopar foot over-bridge, and then ran with all the money he had



Krishna Chavhan (left); and Sidharth Pasi. Pics/ Rajesh Gupta

Two clean-up marshals were arrested on June 18 for stealing R11,000 from a Thane resident after he refused to pay a fine for spitting in public.

Around 3 pm on June 18, Thane resident and air-conditioner mechanic Mohammad Shadab Shaikh (22) spat on the Ghatkopar foot over-bridge. Clean-up marshals Sidharth Ramkhilawan Pasi (26) caught him in the act and told him to shell out a fine of R200.

Shaikh, however, claimed that he didn’t have any money on him. Pasi then took him to a spot below the bridge, where he was joined by another clean-up marshal, Krishna Jalinder Chavhan (22). The two began looking into Shaikh’s pockets, and found R11,000 in his wallet.

They grabbed the cash and threatened him of police action for lying to them. Believing their threat, Shaikh walked away without a whimper.

A little away, he saw a police patrol jeep and apprised him of the incident. The police personnel went after the clean-up marshals and found the stolen cash on them.

Babasaheb Dukale, investigating officer from Panth Nagar police station, said the two have been arrested under sections 392 (robbery) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. "The cash has been recovered from them."

He said in the last 15 days, six clean-up marshals have been arrested for harassing citizens.