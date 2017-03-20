Mumbai Crime: Coast Guard officer in dock for sexually harassing junior

Barely a week after TVF boss Arunabh Kumar came under the scanner for sexually harassing several women, a 29-year-old woman, working with the Coast Guard, has decided to act against her immediate senior after he asked her for sexual favours.

The woman, who works at the Coast Guard district headquarters in Worli, recently lodged a complaint with the Dadar police against her boss Satish Kharat . The victim has claimed that Kharat, who works as catering department in-charge with the Coast Guard, had been harassing her for the last one year.

In her statement, the victim said that Kharat used to stare at her all the time at work, and would even crack inappropriate jokes around her. The situation went out of hand when Kharat made an indecent proposal to her last week, the police said. Instead of complaining about him, the woman, who already feared backlash from other officials, decided to resign from work.

The incident only came to light after the victim narrated the entire story to her husband on March 17. The couple then decided to lodge a complaint at the Dadar police station.

"We have registered a case under section 354 A (demand or request for sexual favours) of the Indian Penal Code. Investigations are on," said a police officer, on condition of anonymity. However, the officer added that they can’t arrest him immediately due to protocol.