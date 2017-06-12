Mumbai Crime: Colombian caught with cocaine worth Rs 36 crore

Renteria had hidden 12 packets of the drug in between white foam, which were kept in the inner layers of two laptop bags

In the second major crackdown on drug traffickers within three days, officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested an aspiring pilot from Colombia from a South Mumbai hotel and seized 6 kg of cocaine worth Rs 36 crore from him on Saturday. Investigation has revealed that the accused, identified as Freedy Trujillo Renteria (32), had previously visited India three times.

According to NCB sources, Renteria had concealed 12 packets of the drug in between white foam, which were kept in the inner layers of two laptop bags. A senior NCB official said that the accused had come to India on a tourist visa and that he was part of an international drug racket. "The cocaine seized from him is of high quality. His interrogation has revealed names of a few other suspects. Further investigation into the matter is on," he added.

Also read - Mumbai Crime: Bolivian woman held with Rs 21 cr worth coke

NCB suspects that the accused during his last three visits to India smuggled cocaine into the country, but he was denying it and pretending to have no knowledge regarding the matter. Sources said that there was a possibility that the Bolivian woman, who was caught with 3.25 kg of cocaine two days back, was linked to Renteria, as their modus operandi was extremely similar.

Also read: Four Nigerians among five held with cocaine worth Rs 18 lakh in Bengaluru

"Renteria has been booked under relevant sections of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. He has been sent to judicial custody by the court," said Kumar Sanjay Jha, zonal director, NCB, Mumbai.

Also read - Mumbai: ANC nabs Nigerian cocaine dealer named 'Goodnews' in Lokhandwala

6kg Total amount of the drug that has been seized

12 Total number of packets of cocaine accused Renteria was carrying