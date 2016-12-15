Mumbai Crime: Con couple on the run with Rs 1.15 crore from 3 banks

Duo cheated the banks by presenting fake documents to secure loans and then not paying their monthly instalments

Another con couple from the city is giving the banks and the police a run for their money. Regi and Juliana Fernandes have been booked at three police stations for duping several banks to the tune of over Rs 1.15 crore.

They accumulated the amount by presenting forged documents to secure loans and fled once they got the money. The cops learnt there were cases registered against them in other police stations, including Versova and Oshiwara while investigating the case registered with the Santacruz police on December 9.

Fake address

“They took a loan of Rs 68 lakh from a bank in Santacruz West, but when they did not deposit the instalments for a couple of months, the bank checked their records and the documents they had presented to secure approval for the loan. The bank officials then visited the address provided by them and found that the couple never lived there and the flat they had mortgaged was owned by someone else,” said a police officer from Santacruz police station.

The investigations have revealed that the accused had a business selling plastic products in Amboli, but they shut it after suffering losses.

After this, in mid-November, Regi took a loan of Rs 35 lakh from a bank in Versova and over Rs 15 lakh from a bank in Oshiwara by mortgaging a flat.

There too, the couple didn’t pay any instalments and the banks decided to probe them. When they reached the address in Amboli, they found that the house was owned by one of Regi’s friends.

Loan defaulters

“The couple made fake documents of ownership of the flat and then presented them to secure the loan,” said a police official from Versova police station. After the bank employees identified the CIBIL records of the couple, they were found to be defaulters following which the Santacruz-based bank also registered an FIR in the matter.

A police officer from Santacruz police station said, “Based on the complaint of the bank, an FIR under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 467 (Forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (Using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.”