Mumbai Crime: Con couple pockets Rs 1.32 cr, held

Had ordered 11K bags for company in UK but did not pay supplier; bought flat, car instead

The Mumbai police nailed a Haryana con couple after a firm from the United Kingdom approached the city police complaining of cheating. The Marine Drive police recently arrested a 32-year-old Indian employee of the UK-based company, from Haryana for allegedly duping the company of R1.32crore with the help of his wife.

The accused have been identified as Dedvendra Krishnadev Mishra (34), a resident of Gurgaon, Haryana, and his wife Rashmi. Mishra and Rashmi, who is also booked, received R1.32crore for importing some articles from China for the UK Company’s client. Instead, they used the money to buy a plush flat in Gurgaon and a car.

Mishra was arrested on the complaint of one Gyanendra Upadhyay, a professional consultant, on behalf of Wave Promotional International Limited (United Kingdom), which has its regional office in Vile Parle (West). The company does production business for William Grant World and also provides promotional goods.

DCP zone 1 Manoj Sharma confirmed Mishra’s arrest and said further investigation was on.

According to the police, Mishra, who was hired by the Wave UK company in March 2013 as an agent to look after the company’s business in India, was asked by the company to import 11,850 bags from China and give it to William Grant World Company in 2014.

Mishra, allegedly in the name of various processes, including clearing order from the Customs and other hurdles demanded money from Wave UK Company.

The company transferred R1.32 crore to the Haryana account of Mishra’s company Inventive Merchandise Solution as payment to facilitate the importing of bags from China. However, Mishra and Rashmi, imported the bags from China but made no payment and pocketed the money.

After learning about it, Wave UK company told Mishra to pay the China company, but he didn’t. “After Mishra was threatened with legal consequences, he delivered the ordered bags but didn’t make payment to the China manufacturing firm. Following this, the company registered a complaint with the Marine Drive police station.

“The accused husband and wife have been booked on the charges of 408 (criminal breach of trust by servant) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code,” said Vilas Gangawane, senior Inspector of the Marine Drive police station.