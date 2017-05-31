Mumbai Crime: Conman marries women only to flee with their money



Sanjay Ramkisan Verma

Matrimoney was money for conman Sanjay Ramkisan Verma. Posing as a divorcee, the 37-year-old would approach women on a matrimonial website, marry them, only to extort lakhs and flee.

He has cheated at least five women, one of whom came forward on Monday to register a case against him, claiming he has cheated her of Rs 10 lakh.

Also read - Thane Crime: Disabled woman seeks love on Facebook, gets conned of 3.8 lakh

According to the police, Verma is a resident of Alankar Society in Goregoan West, where he lives with his 12-year-old son from another marriage. Verma allegedly poses to be a businessman and has previously worked as a manager with Talwalkar’s gym. He is currently absconding.

Also read - Mumbai: Conman promises marriage, cheats woman of Rs 80 lakh over 6 years

The complainant, a 37-year-old woman said in her statement to the police, that Verma approached her on a matrimonial website. He spoke to her on the phone told her that he is a divorced father. The two then got married and he took Rs 10 lakh between July 2016 and April 2017. "The complainant later found out that he was not divorced and has also married one Smita Laxman Sale. When she told him about the same, he threatened her by grabbing her throat and hitting her," said a police officer. The case has been registered at Chitalsar Manpada police station on May 29, under various IPC sections.

Also read - Mumbai: Plans for second chance at marital bliss cost designer Rs 42 lakh

"We have found that he has cheated many women through such websites. We found that such cases have been registered against him in Mumbai and Pune and accordingly, we have informed the police stations in the cities to get his records. Also, a team has been formed to search for him," said Ganpat Pingale, senior police inspector, Chitalsar Manpada police station.