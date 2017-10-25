The Mulund police have arrested a 48-year-old constable for molesting a 13-year-old girl, while he was on duty at a civic hospital in Mulund. The girl's mother had gone to the washroom when the incident took place. However, after registering a case against accused Sharad Hande, the cops immediately suspended him.



Police said on Friday the woman, who lives in Bhandup, had a fight with her neighbour. While they were quarrelling, the neighbour bit her hand. She immediately rushed to MT Agarwal Hospital along with her daughter around 2 am.

After undergoing treatment, the woman approached one of the on-duty cops to register a complaint in the matter. While he was taking down notes regarding the incident, the woman went to the washroom leaving her daughter back.

"As the woman is diabetic, she had to go to the toilet two to three times while the procedure was on. Her daughter later told her that while she was away, the constable misbehaved with her and touched her inappropriately," said a police officer.

When the woman raised an alarm and informed the doctors about it, they immediately contacted the Mulund police station. Another officer said, "Hande has been booked under sections 10 and 354 of IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO Act. He was arrested and later suspended. The case has been transferred to Vikhroli police station."

