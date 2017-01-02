Mumbai crime: Constable's wife steals gold worth Rs 4L from cop's house

The wife of a constable at Malabar Hill police station, is a skillful thief. She gained access to the Tardeo colony residence posing as an insurance agent; residents the woman is a habitual offender



Victim Shweta Narvekar shows the locker from where Yogita stole the gold. Pic/Milind Karekar

The wife of Yogesh Uttekar, who works as a constable at Malabar Hill police station, is a skillful thief. Yogita Uttekar’s expertise came to the fore when she made away with 140 gm of gold worth Rs 4 lakh, from a policeman’s house in Tardeo colony. Police have arrested Yogita, who resides in the same locality.

Locked up

According to Tardeo police, late on Friday night they received a complaint from Shweta Narvekar, who stays in building number 4 of the police colony. Shweta, whose husband Rupesh works for the Economic Offences Wing, told police that in the afternoon a woman arrived at her house asking for Rupesh. When she told her that her husband was not at home, she said that she was Rupesh’s LIC agent and entered the house. Thereafter, she asked Shweta for some water. The moment she turned towards the kitchen, the accused pushed her into the bathroom and locked it. Then she stole the gold and immediately fled the place.

Residents aware

Speaking to mid-day, deputy commissioner of zone III Pravin Padwal said, “Just after receiving the complaint, we registered an FIR and started investigating the case. Cops suspected that someone who knew the police colony well was involved in the incident. Senior inspector of Tardeo police station Sanjay Surve said, “We enquired with everyone in the locality. A couple of residents told us that they knew a woman by the name Yogita, who used to steal valuables from houses in the locality but they never complained to the police about it.” “When we questioned her, she said that she had gone to Nerul on Friday and even showed us the tickets,” Surve added.

However, when the cops checked her call data records, they found that she was near Shweta’s house at the time of the incident. “When interrogated again, she confessed to the crime,” said Pandhari Kande, assistant police inspector of Tardeo police station.

Changing identity

According to police, Yogita left her house in a salwar kameez and went directly to CST. There she bought a ticket for Nerul and changed into jeans and top at a public toilet. Then she returned to the police colony and committed the theft. Before returning home she again changed her clothes.