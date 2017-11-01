Mumbai Crime: Contractor assaulted, threatened with a gun at Kalyan

A 35-year-old contractor has filed a complaint against two men who allegedly assaulted him and fired bullets into the air in Titwala, near Kalyan on Monday. In his complaint, the victim said that both the men, in their 30s beat him up and fired bullets into the air.

He added that the two accused also allegedly assaulted him on the behest of a history-sheeter who was recently released from jail. The police suspect that the incident was the result of a fallout between the history-sheeter and complainant.

The victim says that the trouble started when his car collided with the car of the two accused near Titwala station. An officer from Titwala police station said, “The accused and the victim abused each other. Gondhali alleged that he was beaten up and later five rounds were fired.” He added that the contractor will face several criminal charges.

In addition, the police said that they have not found either bullets or a gun near the spot.