Mumbai Crime: Cop booked for rape and blackmail



Representational pic

A 32-year-old constable has been booked by the Bhoiwada police for charges of rape, following a complaint by a 29-year-old employee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The constable, identified as Tushar Tikarwade, was posted at the Local Arms Division. The complainant has alleged that the Bhoiwada police initially refused to file the FIR.



According to police, in 2013, the woman had discovered that her husband, a divorcee, had secretly married another woman, who lived in the Bhoiwada area. In Bhoiwada, to find out more about this wife, the woman met Tikarwade outside the premises of the additional commissioner's office at the local arms department. When she related her story to him, Tikarwade offered to help and the two exchanged numbers.



In July 2016, Tikarwade allegedly met the complainant at her residence in Kalyan and raped her. Following this, the complainant alleged that the accused blackmailed her, stating that he would disclose details to her husband, making it easier for him to divorce her. The complainant alleged that Tikarwade raped her on more occasions after this.



In September 2016, the woman informed Tikarwade that she was pregnant. He then promised to marry her. However, he later asked her to abort the child. It was when Tikarwade's promises of marriage were a no-show that the woman approached the police. She has alleged that the Bhoiwada police filed an FIR only after she approached the police commissioner. Police say the accused has been booked under Sections 376 (1), 323, 315 and 506 of the IPC and an investigation is on.