Mumbai Crime: Cop's son creates fake Facebook profiles of girl he dated



Representational picture

A 30-year-old man allegedly created multiple fake Facebook profiles of a 22-year-old girl, who he was in a relationship with. The accused is the son of a senior police officer, who is with the Mumbai Police and is posted at the Commissioner of Police (CP) office.

According to a report by Free Press Journal, the victim has been visiting the cyber cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch along with her cousin since April 1. She alleges that the accused apparently told her that he was confident no case would be made against him, since his father is a senior police officer.

The girl, who lives in Bhandup, became acquainted with the accused two years ago through Facebook, after which they exchanged their phone numbers and started chatting regularly. Both gradually began dating and decided to get married after some time.

However, she learnt that the man was cheating on her with another girl and decided to end the relationship, but still remained friends with the accused.

The victim further states that the accused, who told her he's an engineer by profession, transferred some personal images from her phone to his. She learnt he had misused the photographs after getting contacted by friends, relatives, who told her they have sent friend requests through multiple fake profiles that the accused created.

It was then that she decided to lodge a complaint with the Mumbai Crime Branch's cyber cell, who are currently investigating the matter. Cyber cell officials have repeatedly told her that they are currently awaiting a response from Facebook officials regarding the matter.

Links of all the fake profiles created using her name have also been submitted to the officers.

Last week (April 12), a 29-year-old graphic designer from Prabhadevi was arrested by the Tardeo police for allegedly creating a fake social media profile of a girl, who rejected his proposal. The accused even attempted to hack the Facebook account of one of the girl's friends.

In September last year, a resident of Nagpada in South Mumbai, was arrested for allegedly defaming a woman, who rejected his advances over Facebook as well as WhatsApp. He was later let off on bail.

In December 2015, a 22-year-old Mumbai boy was arrested for allegedly creating a fake account of a girl on Facebook and posting obscene morphed photos of her.