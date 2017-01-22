Mumbai Crime: Cops bust a fake gold coin racket



Accused Shivkumar Rathod and Sonukumar Prajapati

The Mumbai Police have caught three accused who have been conning people by taking money in lieu of fake gold coins. According to the police, the team of three, including one woman, would target wealthy people or shops. They had a grand story in place as their introduction: they said they were from Uttar Pradesh, and that they had found gold coins on the farms that they owned, and then would pretend to be looking for a museum to sell those to. They would then ask for help and agree to take even `25 to 30 lakh in exchange of the coins, which they alleged cost crores.

It was Assistant Police Inspector Nitin Patil, Crime Branch, who received a tip-off. The cops then laid the trap and arrested the trio. The arrested accused are Shivkumar Kishenlal Rathod, (33), Sonukumar KanhaiyaKumar Prajapati, (26) and Daludevi alias Shantidevi Kishenlal Prajapati, (42). During investigations the police discovered that they had other cases against them .