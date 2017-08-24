Mumbai Crime: Cops bust drug racket involving Bollywood celebrities



Representational picture

Cops busted a drug racket in Bandra when they arrested a 42-year-old Navi Mumbai resident, whose clientele is believed to include noted Bollywood celebrities. The ANC laid a trap for the accused after receiving a tip-off that he would deliver a consignment near MMRDA grounds.

Rs 1.12 lakh worth mephedrone known popularly as meow meow or MD weighing about 56g was in his possession.

The accused, who is a resident of the posh Sea Breeze society on Palm Beach Road, has been on the police radar for the past three months.

According to The Times of India, deputy commissioner of police (ANC) Shivdeep Lande said his name cropped up when a few Nigerians, who were nabbed for drug possession named him as their supplier.

Another official said he doesn't have a single case against him and is believed to be running a drug cartel for some time now. A hunt is on for two women, who were his carriers.

