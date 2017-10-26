Four days after the murder at a Goregaon hookah parlour, the police, on Thursday, arrested five more people allegedly involved in the brawl in which one Mayur Panchal was killed.

With the arrest of these five, the total arrests now have reached eleven. Among the five fresh arrests, the police have found that one is a football player and one works with the Merchant navy. All five have been arrested by the Thane crime branch and have been handed over to the Goregaon police for further investigations.



Representational Pic

A Thane police officer said, "They had received information on the hideout of the five alleged accused after which unit number 5 of the Thane crime branch conducted an operation and caught them."

Those arrested have been identified as Vivek Shettiyar, 22, a football player, Tejas Dalvi, 23, a Merchant navy employee, Riyaz Ansari, 24, Ismail Shaikh, 24, and Shanawaz Khan, 22.

In the wee hours of Sunday, someone stabbed Panchal outside Royal Smoke Hookah Parlour after a brawl broke out between two groups when he accidentally bumped into one person while dancing. He died during treatment at Cooper Hospital. Panchal, who worked as a salesman at a mall in Powai, had gone to the hookah parlour around 4 am with friends.

A day after the incident, the Goregaon police had arrested six people allegedly involved in the murder, but are yet to arrest all the accused in the case.