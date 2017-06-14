Mumbai Crime: Cops fight off a mob to arrest Nigerian drug peddler



ANC officials had to take on eight Nigerians near Wadi Bunder bridge in Dongri, before they managed to arrest one of the accused. Illustration/Uday Mohite

Following a heated scuffle, the Mumbai police's anti-narcotics cell (ANC) successfully managed to arrest a Nigerian drug peddler, while he was selling the party drug, mephedrone, late on Monday night.

Acting on a tip-off, three to four officers reached Dongri near Wadi Bunder bridge where a Nigerian national was allegedly selling drugs. Noticing the men approach him, the accused immediately called for help. Before the cops realised, around seven to eight Nigerians had arrived at the spot and began fighting with the officials. One of the cops was also assaulted in the brawl, an ANC official said. When the Nigerians figured that they'd soon be overpowered, they made a dash for the nearby bridge, jumped on to the railway tracks and escaped from the site. The officials managed to hold on to one of the peddlers, identified as Bathlome Chinoso (28), a resident of Navi Mumbai.

Shivdeep Lande, DCP, ANC said, "We have recovered 70 gm of MD worth R1,40,000 from him. He has been booked under the NDPS Act."