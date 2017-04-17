Mumbai Crime: Cops hunt for gang looting travellers in 'shared cab'



Representational picture



A gang of three -- a taxi driver and two men posing as passengers -- has been looting people after offering shared cab services. Two similar incidents of robbery on the same day -- near Ramabai bus stop and near Turbhe -- make cops suspect the same gang behind it.

Sharing troubles

The incident came to light when Bhandup resident Prabhakar Kamble (45) was robbed on Tuesday. “He was on his way to office, waiting at the bus stop, when a black-and-yellow taxi came to him. On seeing two men inside, Kamble ignored it, but the driver said it was a shared taxi going towards Ghatkopar,” said an officer from Vikhroli police station.

“Kamble got in, and after about a kilometre, the driver stopped at a secluded spot. The three held him at knifepoint. One of them stabbed Kamble on the neck using a poniard (tool used to break ice), after which he gave in to their demands and handed over his wallet and gold ornaments.” They threw him out near Vikhroli and fled.

Another one

The officer informed that a similar incident was reported from Turbhe that morning. “Using the same modus operandi, three men robbed a person at Turbhe around 4 am. We are scanning CCTV footage near the incident spot for clues.”