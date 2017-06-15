Mumbai: Cops close to identifying Kritika Chaudhary's killer

Brother of deceased actress Kritika Chaudhary says he doesn't suspect anyone in particular, urges the police to catch her killer at the earliest



Kritika with her mother and brother

Mother and brother of Rajjo actress Kritika Chaudhary reached Mumbai on Wednesday from Haridwar and performed her last rites at the Vile Parle crematorium, even as the police said they are coming closer to identifying her killer, continuing to grill the "prime suspect" detained in the case.

Kinspeak

Speaking to mid-day, her younger brother Deepak said, "I had been trying to call her for the past several days but couldn't get through. I had spoken to her last on the morning of June 7; she'd sounded cheerful, as she had been celebrating her birthday week. She'd even told me that she wanted to try her hand at direction and had got a chance to be an assistant director of a TV serial."

"She had visited Haridwar in April; at that time, she hadn't said anything about being stressed or depressed. Kritika was happy; she only had friends, not enemies," he added.

"I don't suspect anyone in particular, but in a safe city like Mumbai, it's come as a shock that someone entered her flat, murdered her, and then, locked the door and left without anybody coming to know.

"However, I do believe in the capability of the Mumbai police… and expect them to crack the case at the earliest."

A travel agent by profession, Deepak further said, "Kritika had married Vijay Dwivedi in 2011; she divorced him more than four years ago. Her husband had claimed to be the son of a prominent politician, but when we checked his background, it turned out to be a lie."



Deceased actress Kritika Chaudhary's brother Deepak (in orange) at the post-mortem centre on Wednesday to take her body for the last rites

Probe on

Meanwhile, sources said, the police are continuing to interrogate the person detained on Tuesday, who, they believe, is the prime suspect based on circumstantial evidence found against him.

An officer said, "A knuckle duster from the crime scene, which we believe was used to hit her on the head, leading to her death, has been recovered. The post-mortem report has already confirmed 'evidence of head injury'."

The case had come to light after neighbours had complained to the police about foul smell emanating from Kritika's flat in Shri Bhairavanath Society. The police had found her on the bed in a semi-naked state, with the body partially decomposed. The air conditioner in the room had been found on and nothing from the house had been taken, raising the suspicion that the culprit had come only to kill her and had left immediately, latching the door from the outside.