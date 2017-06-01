Mumbai Crime: Cops nab 'flying thief' from his Jogeshwari residence

A Jogeshwari resident was arrested from his home for apparently looting high-profile guests in star hotels at several Indian cities. Police sources say he operated businesses like car accessory sales and textiles as a cover up.

According to The Times of India, the accused identified as 47-year-old Kamarudheen Sheikh would frequently travel to different cities during holidays. He is believed to have committed thefts in Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu and would also go on foreign trips with the stolen cash.

Also read - Smooth criminal: Man steals SUV from hotel valet, caught on camera

His modus operandi was so smooth and effective that it was nearly impossible to trace him.

Sheikh targed three hotels in Nedumbassery and Elamakkara in January and decamped with valuables worth Rs 3.5 lakh from a guest, who was staying at one of the hotels on January 14.

Also read: Thief entered hotels in BMW, broke into parked cars to fund drug habit

However, his downfall came when he was captured on CCTV at a Vapalassery hotel, after which police learnt that he had hired a taxi to Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL). Ernakulam rural police collaborated with Mumbai Police and traced his mobile number, which was found in his travel records. His location was pinpointed to his residence, from where he was held.

Cops have booked Sheikh under IPC sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 454 (house breaking). Police officials say that since the management of star hotels, usually compensate their customers to save face in the event thefts are committed. This leads to the culprits easily getting away with their crimes.

Kamarudheen Sheikh is currently being interrogated and would be produced before a magistrate in Ernakulam.