Mumbai Crime: Cops nab absconding fugitive within two days

Within two days of an undertrial escaping from the Arthur Road Jail, the NM Joshi Marg police put him back behind bars. After failing to catch him thrice, officers managed to nab him from LTT when he was about to board a train for Varanasi.

According to the police, on Friday, Faiyyaj Manjur Sheikh (30) was taken to JJ Hospital for a routine check-up. When a constable was escorting him back to his cell, he pushed him and fled.

Drug addict

When the cops went to his house, they learnt that he had visited his mother after escaping and taken R800, clothes and the auto his family owns. They also found out that he was a drug addict.

The police started monitoring the movements of all his family members.

On Sunday, an informer told the police that Sheikh was spotted in Jogeshwari and would meet someone near the flyover. "Even this time we missed him, as before we reached the place, he had escaped in his auto. But we found his mother at the spot. On being questioned, she said she had asked him to surrender, but he ran away," said the officer.

Train search

On checking the CCTV footage of the area, the police found that he had left the place riding pillion on a friend's bike.

"We were sure that he would try to move out of the city. We sent teams to the nearest stations and asked them to seal all entry and exit points to the city. When one team reached the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, the Varanasi Express was just about to leave. The officers boarded the train, and after a brief search, found Sheikh hiding in the compartment meant for the handicapped," said Akhilesh Kumar Singh, DCP (zone III).