Mumbai crime: Cops search for priest, probe property dispute

Police have not ruled out the human sacrifice angle, as deceased Brenden was a strong follower of Hinduism, despite being a Christian



The field in Aarey Colony from where the body was recovered. File pic

Cops have not ruled out the possibility of the Aarey Colony murder turning out to be a case of human sacrifice, as the deceased Brenden Gonsalves was a strong follower of Hinduism, even though he was a Christian. Investigations have revealed that he used to visit temples in the area.

Even the priest of a temple located in unit II of Aarey Colony, which is very close to the field from where Brenden’s body was recovered, has been missing since last Monday evening.

Police sources said that a team has been sent to Chennai to trace the priest, as it is his native place, while another team has been sent to Goa to investigate the property dispute angle as Brenden’s grandfather stays there.

Still not sure

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a police officer of Aarey police station said, “The priest of the temple located in unit II of Aarey Colony went missing last Monday evening. We are still not sure of the reason behind the murder but it can be a case of human sacrifice.”

Tongue missing

Police sources further informed that the post-mortem report reveals that the deceased’s tongue was missing. Commenting on the possibility of a personal rivalry angle to the murder, a police officer informed that nothing of that sort has been found yet.