Mumbai Crime: Cops see red, nab robbers posing as policemen

The Vinoba Bhave Nagar police has nabbed four men, who had posed as policemen and raided the victim's office in Kurla (West), taking away Rs 1.86 lakh. The arrested have been identified as Sanjay Mhatre, Rajendra Bansode, Suresh Mokashi and Santosh Jadhav. The police has seized the car, too.

The fake raid

The incident happened on May 2 in Farzana Apartment, when Shahul Hamid was with six employees in his office. The four, posing as policemen, barged into his office and asked him where had he hidden his black money. They started a search and managed to get their hands on the cash in the office and left in a rush.

Following the incident, realising that the four had not conducted a panchnama, Hamid approached the Vinoba Bhave Nagar police and lodged an FIR.

Not a red herring

During investigation, the police managed to get footage of four men hurriedly getting inside a red car and speeding off. Senior inspector Bharat Bhoite formed a team and launched a hunt. Another team managed to get the car's number, an officer said.

"Interrogation of the accused revealed that they had borrowed the car from one of their relatives. Another accused, a former employee of the victim, had told these four that the businessman kept a huge amount of cash in his office."

The four have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC.