Mumbai Crime: Cops usurp woman's flat, book her under false charges

One of the policemen even tried to harass her sexually; an FIR has been registered against the three cops



Vilas Shinde and Manisha Patil

Three cops have landed in a soup for illegally trying to occupy a woman's flat by selling it to another person. The Nehru Nagar police have registered an FIR and are investigating the matter. The accused have been identified as police inspector Vilas Shinde, police sub-inspector Manisha Patil and constable Arun Bhalerao.

The victim said, "I had given my flat in Chembur on rent to a person in 2013. When his tenure got over, I rented it out to his relative. On January 15 last year, my house agent called me up and informed that someone else had occupied my house. I rushed to the flat to find my husband's brother Ram Jaiswal and his friend Priya Chauhan there. Jaiswal told me that he had bought the flat from inspector Shinde and hence the property was his. He even abused me. Thereafter, my husband and I approached the Nehru Nagar police station and filed a complaint."

Misuse of power

"When I showed the apartment's documents to Shinde, he asked me not to harass Jaiswal as the flat belongs to him. He even abused me and threatened to arrest me if I went to the flat. When I requested him to help us, he called Patil and Bhalerao and asked them to put us behind bars. We spent that entire night in the lock-up and were released around 8am the following day. Before letting us go, Shinde threatened to book us under false charges if we harassed Jaiswal," she added.On March 31, Shinde booked the victim under various sections of IPC and arrested her. However, she was granted bail the next day.

Constant harassment

"Meanwhile, as I was on bail, the court had asked me to visit the police station for signing the register. Taking advantage of this, Bhalerao started calling me up. He even asked me to go out with him. Not being able to tolerate the harassment anymore, I filed a civil suit in court," she said.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, an officer from Nehru Nagar police station said, "After the Vikroli court ordered us to conduct an inquiry into the case under CRPC section 156(3), we called the victim and recorded her statement. Then an FIR was registered under sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (A)(B)(C)(D) (sexual harassment), 448 (house-trespass), 452, 457, 509, 120(B) (criminal conspiracy) and 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) of IPC."