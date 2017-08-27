Mumbai Crime: Dahisar man throws acid on 25-year-old woman for staring at him

Representational picture

In a shocking incident, a man flung acid on a 24-year-old woman in Dahisar east to teach her a lesson for 'staring' at him. He was later arrested

The incident happened near a public toilet in Ram Nagar at Dahisar at around 10.45 pm. The man and the woman stay in the same neighbourhood. The man identified Hemant Devkule told the police that he wanted to teach her a lesson as she always used to angrily stare at him with hatred.

According to a report in Times of India, the accused walked up close to her and flung a toilet cleaner out of a can, which caused a burning sensation on her back and lips. "Hearing the woman scream, locals rushed to her rescue and poured water on the burns. She was later taken to Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivli where she was treated," a police official said.

Devkule is unemployed and lives alone while his mother and sister stay at their native place, the police said.

Devkule has been remanded in police custody till August 28.

Also Read: Mumbai: 12 cases of molestation on local trains