Mumbai Crime: Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar arrested for threatening builders



Iqbal Kaskar was arrested by Thane's Anti-Extortion Cell head Pradeep Sharma last night

The Anti-Extortion Cell of the Thane Crime Branch on Monday evening arrested Iqbal Kaskar, brother of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, in an extortion case. The arrest came about after controversial encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma - who was recently reinstated into the police force in the anti-extortion cell of the Thane crime branch — followed up on a tip-off he’d received about Kaskar extorting money from builders.

Last week, Sharma had received information about a dispute between contractors and builders related to the underworld. When he was digging for information on it, he found out that Kaskar was extorting money from a builder. When the builder was approached, he confirmed that Kaskar has been extorting money from him and other builders. Later, it emerged that Kaskar had done the same with around 29 builders.

The builders from Mulund to Ulhasnagar also gave a written complaint to Thane commissioner of police Parambir Singh, alleging extortion from Kaskar. A couple of days ago, a case was registered for the same at the Kasarvadavli police station and an arrest warrant was issued for Kaskar three days ago. “Since the last three days, a trap was laid at his residence and office. Finally on Monday, he was arrested from Haseena Parkar’s house,” said a senior official from Thane police.

