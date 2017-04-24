Mumbai Crime: Dharavi woman abused, clothes torn off, all for Rs 2,000



A trio took to extreme steps to recover the Rs 2,000 that one of them had lent 42-year-old Shahjahan Ansari a few months ago. They had decided among themselves that if, after months of dilly-dallying, Ansari again refused to repay, they would teach her a lesson. So, on Saturday night, they abused her, chased her and even tore her clothes. The two women and one man were later arrested by the Sion police.

Loan chase

Ansari (42), a Dharavi resident, had borrowed the money from Sakrunnisa Qureshi (32), a Kurla resident, promising to return it soon. However, despite asking many times, Ansari failed to return the amount. Fed up, Qureshi decided to take matters in her own hands.

"On Saturday, Qureshi asked her friends Afreen Sheikh (22) and Mohammed Khan (22) to accompany her to Sion station around 7.45 pm to meet Ansari. When Ansari again said she had no money, an angry Qureshi started abusing her. Sensing the rising tension, Ansari decided to take off and called for an auto but was given chase by the three; Khan managed to grab her hair," said an officer.

Road rage

The police said the auto driver panicked and stopped in front of Our Lady Church near the Sion station; the trio dragged Ansari out of the vehicle and punched and snatched her bag. They also tore her clothes off.

Luckily for her, the Sion police patrol van spotted the ruckus and managed to arrest the three. Following a complaint by Ansari, the police booked the trio under IPC sections 341 (wrongful restrain), 394 (voluntarily causing her in robbery), 34 (common intention) and arrested them immediately.