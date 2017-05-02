Mumbai Crime: Diamond-studded gold strips stolen from Jain temple at Marine Drive



All three idols in the temple are adorned with diamond-studded gold strips on their foreheads.

For the second time in two months, a Jain temple at Marine Drive has been robbed of the same jewellery: three diamond-studded gold plates used to cover the foreheads of the idols.

Sources said that the strips were stolen from the temple last month as well, but it was not reported to the police and the idols were adorned with new ones, that were stolen this time. Locals suspect it could be an inside job. A case has been registered at the Marine Drive police station. The temple is located between buildings 77 and 78 on the Jain Patan Mandal Marg in Churchgate.

The nearly 60-year-old temple has three idols and all of them are adorned with diamond-studded gold strips on their foreheads. The theft was discovered on April 27, when worshippers noticed that the strips were missing after the temple was opened at 5 pm.

Soon after, the trustees of the temple were called and they decided to report the matter to the police.

A case has been registered under Section 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code at the Marine Drive police station. "The stolen diamond strips are each valued at Rs 75,000," said a source, adding, "Residents suspect an insider."

The temple and its surrounding area have CCTVs, but when cops checked it they were not working. "We are working on the information provided by residents, we are also taking technical assistance to zero in on suspects," said an officer.