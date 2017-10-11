A woman has lodged an FIR with the Juhu police after her 13-year-old daughter's Instagram account was hacked and morphed nude pictures of the girl were uploaded, bringing forth dozens of obscene comments.



The woman suspects the involvement of her daughter's classmates, who had to face their teacher's ire after she had complained that the two were harassing her daughter in class for nearly a month.

"In the second week of September, the girl was unable to log in to her Instagram account. She later found out from her friends that objectionable photos of hers had been put up on the account, which had been attracting sexually explicit comments," said a source.

The girl then told her mother, who did some digging and found out that the account had been hacked, suspecting the involvement of the two girls against whom she had complained.

The police said that based on the woman's complaint an FIR was filed against an unidentified person and not against the girls as they wanted to verify the allegation first. A Juhu police officer said, "We will take technical help to find out the IP address through which the account was hacked." The FIR has been registered under sections 354 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code for molestation and defamation, and under relevant sections of the IT Act.

