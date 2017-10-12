In another incident of molestation on a local train platform a woman had to call the GRP helpline to get rid of the abuser and his wife.



A 34-year-old lawyer was molested and verbally abused on Kurla station by a differently abled man. The incident allegedly took place between 3.20pm and 3.40pm on October 10th as per reports by the Times of India.

In a statement the lady said, "I was on my way from Kharghar to Borivli. I got off at Kurla to change trains and was waiting near a bookstall on the platform. Kamble was passing by and he touched me. I pushed him away and asked if he couldn't see me. At this, he pretended to have done nothing wrong and claimed he was looking at a book. He called his wife and complained to her that I had pushed him."

Sensing that the perpetrator was drunk, the lady decided to walk away and boarded a second class ladies compartment. Seeing this, the man and his wife then boarded the adjacent compartment. "He started passing offensive comments. After ignoring for sometime, I called the helpline," she said.

As the train reached Matunga station, a policewoman asked the accused to disembark. The policewoman said, "It took three hours to lodge an FIR. Kamble's wife pleaded with me to withdraw charges as they had two kids. She claimed she was hearing impaired and hadn't heard anything."

