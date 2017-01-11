Mumbai Crime: Director's wife booked for assaulting minor maid

Officers at the Bangur Nagar police station were left shocked when a 17-year-old girl with bruises all over her body approached them for help on Monday night. When asked, the terrified girl told the cops that she had escaped from the house where she worked as a maid, as her employer, who is the wife of film director Devendra Singh Sandhu, used to beat her up with an iron rod and hurt her private parts as well.

Police have arrested the 40-year-old woman Amruta Kaur Chawla under relevant sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act 2012 and Juvenile Justice Act. After being produced in the Dindoshi Sessions court on Tuesday, Chawla was remanded in police custody till January 13.

Never paid

According to police, the victim was a native of Assam and she had come to Mumbai along with her cousin in the year 2015. At that time she started working in Chawla’s house at Vishal Nagar, Malad west. The accused stays with her husband Sandhu, father and eight-year-old son. The victim told police that Chawla used to beat her up brutally even at the slightest mistake. She was also never paid her salary of Rs 4,000. Whenever she asked for it, the accused would say that it was sent to her village home.

A police officer from Bangur Nagar police station said, “The victim underwent a medical examination and has also been given primary treatment. She was then sent to Dongri Children’s Home. Further investigation into the matter is on.”