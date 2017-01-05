Mumbai Crime: Dongri man arrested for trying to abduct a minor girl

Narayan Farate

The police have arrested a 32-year-old drug addict for trying to abduct an 11-year-old girl in Nishanpada, Dongri on Wednesday evening.

The incident happened around 4.30 pm when the girl living in Abosh-e-aman building Dongri left her home to buy coffee powder. When she was returning home, the drug addict, identified as Narayan Farate, grabbed the girl’s hand. However, she managed to escape and ran towards her home. The accused then followed her home.

She narrated her ordeal to her grandmother, who started questioning the man. Sensing danger, the addict started to leave. “Her grandmother came out shouting for help. Incidentally, the victim’s father was coming towards his house and heard his mother’s cries,” said Mahesh Yeshekar, police sub-inspector from Dongri Police station. “He saw a man coming down from the stairs, and immediately caught him, and informed his neighbours to call Mumbai police control room.” A police team reached the spot and took custody of the man.

“The accused is a drug addict. We have sent him for medical test,” said Nitin Banagale, senior inspector. “He has been arrested under relevant section of Prevention Of Child from Sexual Offences (POCSO) and IPC section 356 (D) (stalking) and will be presented in court tomorrow,” he said.

The police are probing whether he was in Dongri for work and did it under influence of drugs or wanted to kidnap her.