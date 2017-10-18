Almost a week after arresting three accused involved in a fake currency racket, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) nabbed an Andheri-based politician on Tuesday and seized currency notes worth Rs 10 lakh from his house. Based on the evidence found from his house, Rehan Khan appears to be a Mumbai Pradesh secretary of the Republican Sena. However, DRI said that they are yet to find out whether he was actually a member of the party or used its name as a cover for his illegal business.



Notes worth Rs 10 lakh have been seized from Rehan Khan's house in Andheri

DRI sources said they would check the visiting cards and all the materials recovered from Rehan's apartment. They also mentioned that the currency was in all probability smuggled to Mumbai from Bangladesh. "Rehan was the mastermind of the racket," said a senior DRI official, adding that the total amount recovered from the group members has reached Rs 25 lakh.

Rehan's name cropped up during interrogation of accused Haji Imran Sheikh, general secretary of North Central Mumbai District Congress Committee; his uncle Zahid Sheikh and Mahesh Alimchandani, a builder from Bandra, who were arrested recently in connection with the case.

They had also mentioned the name of Pune businessman Shivaji Khadekar, who has been arrested by the Ahmednagar police in another fake currency case. DRI would soon take him into custody.

