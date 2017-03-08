Mumbai crime: Driver held for stealing Rs 8.7 lakh

The Aarey and Dindoshi police arrested a driver for stealing cash worth Rs 8.75 lakh.

On Monday, Sajjan Kumar Kashi Yadav (28), who works as a driver, showed up at Aarey police station with injuries to his head and neck. He told cops that while he was driving from Kurla to Goregaon via Aarey Colony, two bikers who were following him, overtook his car and snatched his owner’s bag, containing cash worth Rs. 8.75 lakh, from inside. Yadav had been given the task of handing over the bag to another contractor.

The police registered a complaint against unknown person under Sections 392 1(robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC. However, after examining CCTV footage, cops learnt that no bikers had followed Yadav. On questioning, Yadav confessed to the crime. He told the police that he needed money for his sister’s wedding and hence, concocted the story. He is now in police custody.