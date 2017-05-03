Mumbai Crime: Drugs worth Rs 2.3 lakh seized in Dahisar; two held

LSD worth Rs 2.3 lakh was seized by the Kandivali unit of the Mumbai Police’s Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) in Dahisar. Two men were arrested after cops laid a trap for them.

According to a report by Indian Express, police say, the two accused, who are residents of Mira Road, were nabbed after police received a tip-off that they would be arriving at the spot to rendezvous with drug sealers.

The duo identified as Samson Rosario (29) and Rohan Ovhal (26) had 46 LSD dots in their possession, which Rosario acquired from a foreign national from Jordan in Nepal.

Police sources further added that both Rosario and Ovhal, who deal drugs, have been acquaintances for years. Rosario is a real estate agent while Ovhal is pursuing an aviation and travel course.

Both accused have been remanded to police custody until Wednesday after being produced at the Esplanade Court on Tuesday.

Their lawyer however argues that his clients should be released on bail since the drugs discovered were in small quantities namely 1.3 mg and 1.2 mg respectively. The ANC officials suspect that the LSD was brought to Nepal from Europe, after which it was couriered by the Jordanian national to Rosario.