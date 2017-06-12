Mumbai crime: Drunk duo first fight with bar staffers at Byculla, then assault cop

Two men quarelling with staffers at a Byculla bar turn their fury on police officers who were called in to intervene, abuse and assault one of them



Accused Avinash Kalgutkar and Nitin Singh being taken to the Byculla police station. Pics/ Sameer Markande

The city's policemen are once again at the receiving end of Mumbaikars' rage. Barely a day after cops were assaulted in two separate incidents in the western suburbs, two drunk youths assaulted and abused policemen at a bar in Byculla late last night.

The two youths have been arrested and will be produced in court today.

According to the police, the incident took place early this morning. Around 1 am, the Mumbai Police control room received a call about two people fighting with the staff at a bar in Byculla. The message was relayed to Byculla police station. When the police reached the bar and tried to intervene in the fight, the men started abusing the officers, too, said a police official.

When the situation got out of hand, police sub-inspector Mahesh Bandgar, who was at the spot, called for additional force.

Assistant police inspector Nitin Sapkal arrived at the spot immediately. "When API Sapkal asked the drunk men to calm down, they charged at him and held him by the collar," said a police officer present at the spot. The aggressive duo was then detained and taken to Byculla police station.

"Both were drunk. They couldn't even stand properly and tell their names," said an official. After checking their pockets, they were identified as Avinash Kalgutkar (28) and Nitin Singh (30). Even at the station, Avinash continued with his verbal assault. "He kept yelling that he had a lot of influence, and could get the cops in trouble," said the official.



Assistant police inspector Nitin Sapkal, who was assaulted by the drunk duo

"Both were then taken to JJ Hospital for a check-up, but they refused to get down from the van. The two constables accompanying them couldn't even drag them to the medical room and had to return to the police station for additional help," the officer said.

Finally, around 2.30 am, Kalgutkar and Singh were taken to JJ Hospital. "Both have been arrested and booked under IPC section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging his duty)," said Akhilesh Kumar Singh, DCP, zone 3. "They will be produced in court on Monday," he added.

On Saturday night, three youth were arrested for assaulting a traffic cop. In another incident, two youth allegedly assaulted and threatened an officer with Jogeshwari police station.