Mumbai Crime: Drunk navy cops attack city police

Two Navy cops, after being caught for drunken driving, assaulted policemen in Colaba. Traffic police official Navnath Gosavi had spotted Jagtar Singh, 31 and Narendra Tomar, 29, on a bike near Sessions Court early on Saturday.

Breath analyser tests showed that Singh had consumed alcohol above permissible limits. Both were then taken to the Colaba police station, where they were asked to pay a bail amount of R2,500. Once they paid it, they were asked to sign some papers which were written in Marathi. Singh refused to sign saying the papers were not in Hindi.

When the cops tried to reason with him, he got wild and attacked one. They were then arrested and produced at Esplanade Holiday Court where they were granted bail. Their lawyer Sunil Pandey said in court, "The provocation was from both sides. My clients are Navy cops and know their responsibility towards society."