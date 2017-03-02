Mumbai Crime: Drunkard smashes friend's head, killing him on the spot



An argument over a couple of pegs turned ugly when a friend punched another killing him on the spot at Malwani on Tuesday night. The accused identified as Jafar Khan (25) has been arrested on the charge of murdering 26-year-old Dilip Suryavanshi, both residents of New Collector Compound at Malwani.

According to police, Suryavanshi and Khan along with four others, including a woman, were sitting near Desai Garden on Marve Road and drinking in the wee hours of Wednesday. However, the mood of the party just turned around when Jafar used some abusive words against the woman. Suryavanshi became extremely angry over it.

Thereafter, an argument started, which turned into a violent fight. Khan punched his nose and even smashed his head, killing him on the spot. The others present at the spot immediately rushed him to Shatabdi Hospital but the doctors declared him brought dead.



An officer from Malwani police station said, "We arrested the accused from the spot and registered a murder case against him. Further investigation in the matter is underway."