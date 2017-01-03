Mumbai Crime: Drunken argument ends with five killing a friend

Representational Picture

The Cuffe Parade police have detained four out of the five accused of killing a man, who had just been released from prison after finishing his sentence. The six were drinking together when an argument led to a fight and eventually the man being killed.

According to the police, Jeetan Hari Armogam had returned home 15 days back. On Sunday, around 5.30 pm, Armogam was having beer with a few of his friends in Ganeshmurti Nagar, Cuffe Parade.

An officer said Armogam told his friends that he had just come out of jail and was going through a major financial crisis, asking for their help. He further told them that they should help him as all of them have committed a lot of crime together. This led to an argument, which then turned into a fight.

The five called other people from the area and attacked Armogam with knives and rods, causing him serious injuries. He was later declared dead.

Inspector Raosahab Vaid­ya told mid-day, “We have identified the suspects and will arrest them soon.”

Another officer said that they had detained four out of five accused, all of whom are history-sheeters.

Armogan had been exter­ned from Cuffe Parade, and, according to police sources, he had around 10 to 15 cases registered against him.