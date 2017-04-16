Mumbai Crime: Elderly man gets 5 years jail for cheating couple of Rs 1.37 crore



A Mumbai metropolitan magistrate court convicted a 73-year-old man for duping a senior citizen couple of Rs 1.37 crore by promising a flat in Pali Hill, Bandra, and then, mortgaging the same flat to a third party. In the 12-year-old case, the court sentenced the elderly man to five years’ simple imprisonment and also fined him Rs 50,000.

No possession

Haresh Kishanchand Chandanani was convicted in the case involving one Narayan Hingorani, who in 2004 had lodged a complaint with the city police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW), alleging that Chandanani has duped him of '1.37 crore.

Third party

One of the witnesses, Suresh Hinduja, deposed before the court in 2002, saying Chandanani was in need of money and had come to him for help. Hinduja had given Chandanani a huge sum of money, and in return, an MoU was signed, with Chandanani depositing the title deed of the same flat with Hinduja. The Hingoranis were kept in the dark about this.

Additional chief metropolitan magistrate AP Kulkarni held Chandanani guilty under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and sentenced him. Also, if he fails to pay the fine, he will have to spend an additional six months in jail.