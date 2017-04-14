Mumbai Crime: Facebook 'friend' drugs, rapes woman at Bandra five-star

A Gujarat-based businessman alleged raped a 40-year-old housewife, who he apparently befriended on Facebook, at a 5-star hotel in Bandra. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the accused, who is currently absconding apparently sexually assaulted her, after offering her spiked water.

A case of rape has been registered with the police by the woman and her husband.

Cops say that both the survivor and the accused became acquainted on Facebook about three years and would chat on the phone and WhatsApp regularly after exchanging numbers.

He arrived in Mumbai on Friday and asked her to meet him. She was at Alibaug with her family over the weekend and left for Mumbai after which she met the accused at Gateway of India. He then took a taxi to his hotel in Bandra, under the pretext of having coffee with her.

The woman claims he gave her water to drink, following which she felt dizzy. While she was in a semi-conscious state, the man then proceeded to have her way with her.

The survivor returned to Alibaug after regaining consciousness and narrated the entire incident to her husband, who confronted the businessman. Officials say the accused fled the hotel on the same day and has since switched off his phone.

