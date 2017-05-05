Mumbai Crime: Fake cops raid trader's house in Kurla, take Rs 1.86 lakh

Repreentational Pic

Posing as cops, four unknown people barged into a trader's house and looted him of Rs 1.86 lakh on Tuesday. The police have filed a case of dacoity against unknown persons, but haven't found any clues to work on yet.

Sahul Jafferali Hameed (31) lives at Fazana Apartment in Kurla (West). Sahul is a utensil trader and lives with six of his workers.

On Tuesday afternoon, four people barged into his house claiming that they were policemen and wanted to search his premises. Sahul protested, asking them if they had a warrant to search. But, one of the men started slapping Sahul and the others in the flat. They then broke open the cupboard with a hammer and took out R1.80 lakh. They also searched all the members in the house and took Rs 6,000 from their pockets, and fled.

Sahul rushed to the police and filed a complaint. An officer from VB Nagar Police station said, “We have filed a case against four unknown persons.”