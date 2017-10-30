Mumbai Crime: Fake RBI officer, colleague dupe woman of Rs 37 lakh

A 40-year-old Malad resident has lodged a complaint with the Borivli police against two people, who duped her of Rs 37 lakh, on the pretext of giving her a job as a company secretary at RBI's BKC office in 2015. The victim was working as an operational manager in a Borivli-based private bank then.

The job deal

In her complaint, Kusum Kulchandra said her colleague from the sales team, Kiran Hedunkar, had approached her and said his niece, Mrudula Surve, works as an auditor at RBI's BKC office and could get her a job there. Hedunkar asked her to pay Rs 2.25 lakh for it.

Kulchandra transferred Rs 2.19 lakh to Surve's account. Surve sent her an 'offer letter', which stated that she had been hired as RBI's company secretary and was expected to join on September 12, 2016.

Surve told her that she would have to transfer all her existing money to an RBI account or else she would lose the job. Saying it would take time to open that account, she was asked to transfer everything to Surve's account, and the victim moved Rs 35.64 lakh.

The realisation

Later, she realised the duo had duped her and went to the police on September 25. An officer said, "The two have been arrested under relevant IPC sections. We are trying to find out where they spent the money and if they've duped anyone else."

Rs 2.1 lakh

Amount the victim paid the accused for the job

Rs 35 lakh

Amount she later moved to the accused's account