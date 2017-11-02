Mumbai Crime: Feng Shui healer rapes 20-year-old girl on the pretext of healing her

A man, claiming to be a Feng Shui Expert has been arrested for allegedly raping a 20-year-old college student on the pretext of treating her with crystal healing techniques. As per reports by Times of India, the accused has been remanded to custody.



The Thane police commissioner Param Bir Singh said, "We are interrogating the accused and will also try to identify other victims exploited by him, if any."

The girl initially filed a case with the Mulund police station on October 31, but the case was later transferred to Thane’s Kasarvadavli police station as the alleged crime took place there. A police officer said, "The accused raped and molested the girl on October 30, sometime between 4.30pm to 7pm when she had gone to him for therapy."

The girl is a final-year-student at a college in the city and was depressed over a recent breakup and had sought psychological treatment from a professional at Bhandup. The accused, a friend of the girl’s father, found out that she was depressed and offered to help her with crystal therapy. A police source said, "The therapy began on October 28 and Naik began treatment using various crystals. The girl's mother used to accompany her for the therapy sessions. On October 30, when the girl and her mother reached for the session, Naik allegedly deliberately took time to start the therapy. The girl's mother, a science professional, was in a hurry to leave for her workplace. Naik asked her mother to leave and said he would drop the girl home after the session."

Further, senior inspector Datta Dhole said, "On returning home, the girl narrated the trauma to her parents and said the accused removed her trousers and inserted a crystal into her private parts though she kept protesting and asking him not to do so. She said he insisted that he wanted to reach the centre point of depression through his therapy. A team comprising inspector Nasir Kulkarni, inspector Vaibhav Dhumal and others picked up the accused from his home early on Wednesday morning."

Inspector Kukarni said, "The victim's parents took her to a nearby gynaecologist for examination and a case was registered with Mulund police. The girl in her statement to the police said Naik kept penetrating her with a crystal and said if she had sex with him she would be relieved." He also said that the perpetrator dropped the girl home, after which she broke down and confessed to her parents.

