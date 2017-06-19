Mumbai Crime: Film director lures assistant home, molests her

The Mumbai police has arrested a director for allegedly molesting and threatening his assistant. The filmmaker allegedly lured the woman to his house on the pretext of signing a movie contract

Another sordid incident that threatens to spoil Bollywood's reputation has come to light in Mumbai with a 34-year-old film director being arrested by the police for allegedly molesting his assistant at his Mahim residence.

According to a report in The Hindustan Times, the 34-year-old director allegedly lured the 29-year-old woman to his house on the pretext of signing a movie contract on Saturday night.

The report quoted the Mahin police as saying that the director asked the woman to meet him at Mahim railway station at 11.30 pm since he wanted to sign a contract for a new film with her. After meeting her at the station, he took her to a bar where he got drunk there.

The woman then requested him to drop her off at the railway station. But he didn't give in to her request and took her to his residence insisting that they needed to sign the contract then, the police was quoted as saying.

The cops claim that once at his residence, the drunk director tried to take her clothes off. When she shouted out for help, he gagged her with his hand. He then threatened to defame her in the film industry if she made any noise. He claimed he loved her and tried to get intimate with her, the report stated.

She waited for him to fall asleep before calling one of his relatives and informing him about the incident. The relative immediately alled the director up, which scared the filmmaker and he dropped the woman off at the railway station at 4 am.

But beofe leaving her he threatened to ruin her career and even kill her if she revealed anything about his shocking behaviour. The brave woman, however, approached the Mahim police and registered an FIR against the director.

He was booked under section 354, 509, 506, 504 and 323 of the IPC for assault, molestation, criminal intimidation, insulting a woman’s modesty and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace. The police arrested him the same day and the magistrate has sent him to police custody till June 19.