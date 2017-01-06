Mumbai crime: Filmmaker arrested on charges of molesting model

The Juhu police have arrested a filmmaker on charges of molesting a 32-year-old model after she complained that he tried to force himself on her on December 29.

The filmmaker who lives in Canada, identified as Rajendra Bajaj, was in the city to work on a project starring the model who has also acted in Punjabi films.

Also read: Filmmaker's assistant held for molestation

A police official said, “The accused reached her house at Juhu and proposed marriage. She refused and asked him to leave. Following this the two had an argument and then the accused molested her. We registered an FIR against and he was later arrested.”

The police arrested him on Tuesday night.

DCP Ashok Dudhe said, “He was produced in the Andheri court and sent to judicial custody. The accused proposed marriage but the complainant refused him. She had complained that he forcibly entered her house and tried to get intimate with her.”

Bajaj was released on bail.