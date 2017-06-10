Mumbai Crime: Five arrested with LSD worth Rs 70 lakh get bail

They include two college students; they were all held after the Anti-Narcotics Cell laid a trap

Representational picture



A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court granted bail to five people arrested for drug trafficking, including two students from two reputed colleges, on Friday. The accused were arrested in March. The court granted the relief on a surety of Rs 1 lakh each.

The students accused in the case are Arbaz Khan, a first year student of BMS, and Chirag Jain, a TYBCom student. The other accused in the case are Farhan Khan, a real estate agent, Admiya Modi, an associate TV producer, and Laxman Rajan, a computer engineer.

The police have alleged that while arresting the accused, they recovered the psychedelic drug LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) worth Rs 70 lakh. Speaking to mid-day, lawyer Ayaz Khan, who represented one of the students said that after the dots of LSD were tested, more than half were found to be negative, which shows that the amount allegedly recovered was less than the commercial quantity. The police’s application to retest the dots at Hyderabad was rejected by the court.

The accused were arrested after a trap was laid by the Anti Narcotics Cell. According to police, the accused had been smuggling the contraband from the US through courier services.

Rs 1L Each of the five accused paid this as surety