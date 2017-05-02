Mumbai Crime: 'Stadium worker' dupes 26 and sells them forged IPL tickets for double price

Around 26 people were duped by a man claiming to work at Wankhede Stadium after he claimed to have tickets for an IPL match via a workers' quota and sold them for twice their price



The forged tickets were for the match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Wankhede Stadium yesterday. Pic/PTI

On Monday evening, 26 excited IPL fans turned up at the Wankhede Stadium to watch the tussle between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Instead, they discovered that their alternatively acquired tickets - from a so-called workers' quota sold to them by a man named Amrut - were forged. They then approached the Marine Drive police station and have registered a case against an unknown person. One of the victims, however, managed to take a picture of the accused and the police is now actively looking for him.

Dodgy tickets

According to the police, it was a classic case of cheating as the accused apparently convinced his victims that he was an employee at the stadium and had access to tickets via a 'workers' quota'. To the doubters, he proved his case by taking them into the stadium while the teams were still practicing. However, when the complainants presented their tickets at Gate No. 2, they were turned away. Shivam Gosai, one of the complainants, said, "When we tried to enter, the security personnel told us that the ticket was a forged one."

To rub salt on the wound, Amrut sold the tickets to them for almost double the stadium prices, i.e. a ticket for Rs 800 was sold for Rs 1,500 and those priced at Rs 1,500 ticket went for as much as Rs 3,000.

Police action

After discovering the con, Gosai, along with his three friends, approached Marine Drive police station, and was followed by many others. "Till now, we have received complaints from 26 people, and the number is likely to rise," said an officer from Marine Drive police station. "Based on the complaints, we have registered an FIR against unknown person under relevant sections of IPC" said Vilas Gangawane, senior inspector.